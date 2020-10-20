Ex-Bureaucrat Pleads Not Guilty of Son’s Murder in Appeal Trial

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--The defense team for a former senior bureaucrat pleaded not guilty over the killing of his first son last year, in his appeal trial at Tokyo High Court on Tuesday.

The team claimed that Hideaki Kumazawa, 77, former vice minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, killed the son, then 44, in self-defense, fearing that the son planned to kill him.

The defense side said that it had refrained from claiming self-defense at a lower court, considering Kumazawa’s intention to atone for his action, but that it now believes the claim of self-defense most accurately describes the situation of the killing.

The prosecution asked the high court to dismiss the defense appeal against a sentence of six years in prison given to Kumazawa by Tokyo District Court last December.

According to the lower court’s ruling, Kumazawa stabbed the son, Eiichiro, in his neck and chest several times with a kitchen knife at his family home in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward in the afternoon of June 1, 2019.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]