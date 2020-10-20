Japan Confirms 483 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 483 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 139 in Tokyo.

The country's death toll from the virus rose by three to 1,693.

The daily count of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo topped 100 for the first time in two days.

In the capital, people in their 30s made up the largest group of new cases by age, at 35, followed by 31 in their 20s and 21 in their 40s.

The number of severely ill patients remained unchanged from the previous day, at 24.

