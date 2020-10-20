Tokyo Confirms 139 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 139 cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

The daily count topped 100 for the first time in two days.

People in their 30s made up the largest group of new cases by age, at 35, followed by 31 in their 20s and 21 in their 40s.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital remained unchanged from the previous day, at 24.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]