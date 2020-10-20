Job Offer Cancellations Hit 9-Year High in Japan amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--The number of cancellations of job offers for new graduates in Japan topped 200 for the first time in nine years, with the economy battered by the novel coronavirus, the labor ministry said Tuesday.

Of those who graduated mostly from universities this spring, 201 saw job offers pulled as of the end of September. A year earlier, only 35 new graduates faced job offer cancellations.

The number of job offers rescinded as of Sept. 30 last surpassed the 200-threshold in 2011, in the aftermath of the Great East Japan Earthquake in March that year. At the time, employment contracts with 598 new graduates were scrapped.

As for this year’s employment situation for spring graduates, the ministry said job offer cancellations exceeded the threshold in a month after totaling 174 as of Aug. 31, with a Tokyo apparel firm pulling 25 offers. The wholesale and retail sector retracted offers more than any other sector.

Meanwhile, 102 of the graduates in question have found other jobs, it noted.

