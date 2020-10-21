State Urged Not to Make Aomori Final N-Waste Disposal Site

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Aomori Prefecture on Wednesday urged the Japanese government to reconfirm its policy of not building in the northeastern Japan prefecture a facility for the final disposal of high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants across the nation.

The request was made during a meeting of a council for discussions on issues related to the country's nuclear fuel cycle policy between relevant cabinet ministers and officials of the prefecture, where a spent nuclear fuel reprocessing facility is under construction. It was the first meeting of the council since November 2010.

At the day's meeting, the Aomori side called on the cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, launched last month, to maintain the promise not to make the prefecture a final disposal site, upheld by past administrations.

Participants in the meeting, held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, included Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato and industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama from the central government, and Aomori Governor Shingo Mimura.

"It's necessary for the state and the operator (of the reprocessing plant) to make the utmost efforts to promote, with support from Aomori, the nuclear fuel cycle policy, including the launch of the plant," Kato said at the start of the meeting.

