Avatar-Guided Autonomous Bus Test Demonstrated in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Suita, Osaka Pref., Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--A demonstration test of an autonomous driving bus was shown to media on Wednesday ahead of its start on Friday, with a remotely controlled avatar guiding passengers.

The electric bus features a transparent display being developed by Panasonic Corp. <6752>.

The test will be conducted by trading house Mitsui & Co. <8031>, Panasonic, Toppan Printing Co. <7911> and others at the Expo ’70 Commemorative Park in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, through Nov. 16.

The bus will take two routes, including one visiting the site used for the pavilions of the 1970 World Exposition in Osaka.

“Where did you come from?” an avatar of a female character asked a reporter in the media preview event.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]