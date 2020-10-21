U.S. Aims to Formalize “Quad” Cooperation Framework

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said Tuesday that the “Quad” framework of cooperation among Japan, the United States, Australia and India should be formalized.

“It is our view that in the passage of time, the Quad should become more regularized and at some point formalized,” Biegun said in a telephone press briefing.

The Trump administration is seeking to boost cooperation among the four nations, which share values such as democracy, in order to counter the rising power of China.

Biegun explained that the Quad began as a combined effort to respond to damage from tsunami triggered by the 2004 earthquake off Sumatra, Indonesia.

The deputy secretary of state added that the Quad members should refine their cooperation seen in disaster response in the security sphere as well.

