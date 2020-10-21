Russia Cyberattacks on Tokyo Games Started in Sept. 2019: Paper

Newsfrom Japan

London, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Russia’s alleged cyberattacks against organizations related to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics began in September last year, a British newspaper reported Tuesday.

The Independent quoted British security officials as saying that the attacks started “days before the World Anti-Doping Agency... threatened to ban Russian athletes from the Olympics and other major international sporting events.”

The attacks are believed to have been Russia’s retaliation against WADA’s expected move.

In September last year, WADA urged Russia to explain its alleged doping data manipulation. Three months later, Russia’s exclusion from the Tokyo Games was formally decided.

The British government said Monday that the Main Center for Special Technologies, or GTsST, of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU, had committed cyberattacks against groups including the Tokyo Games’ organizers and sponsors. GTsST attempted to disguise itself as Chinese and North Korean hackers, according to the government.

