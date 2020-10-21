Japan Confirms 620 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 620 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including 150 in Tokyo.

The country's death toll from the virus rose by seven to 1,700.

Tokyo's daily count of new coronavirus cases topped 100 for the second day in a row. Wednesday's new cases included 65 people in their 20s and 30s and 28 people aged 65 and older.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital remained flat from the previous day, at 24.

