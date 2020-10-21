Tokyo Confirms 150 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 150 cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

The daily count topped 100 for the second day in a row.

People in their 20s and 30s totaled 65, representing about 40 pct of the new cases, while those aged 65 and older came to 28.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital remained flat from the previous day, at 24.

