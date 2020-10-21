6 Anesthetists in Tokyo Charged over Fatal Use of Sedative

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police sent papers on six anesthetists of Tokyo Women's Medical University Hospital to prosecutors on Wednesday for allegedly administering an excessive amount of sedative to a boy in 2014, causing his death.

The Metropolitan Police Department charged them with professional negligence resulting in death. The six were responsible for treating the 2-year-old boy, who had undergone surgery at the hospital.

The boy had an operation for lymphangioma, a benign tumor, on his neck on Feb. 18, 2014, and died three days later when he was under a general anesthesia, on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.

He was found to have been administered with propofol, a sedative that is banned in principle from being injected to a child on a ventilator. The amount given to the boy was about 2.7 times the amount allowed for an adult.

After the incident, the status of "advanced treatment hospital" for Tokyo Women's Medical University Hospital was revoked in 2015.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]