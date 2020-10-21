Visitors to Japan Top 10,000 for 1st Time in 6 Months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of visitors to Japan exceeded 10,000 for the first time in six months in September as the country has been easing coronavirus entry restrictions, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The visitor number remained extremely low, falling 99.4 pct from a year before to 13,700, but improved from 8,700 in August.

In September, the number of visitors from mainland China stood at 3,000 while those from South Korea totaled 1,400.

The number of visitors from Thailand stood at 1,000 and those from Vietnam at 2,700.

The visitor numbers from the four countries rose from August. Japan eased its restrictions on travel to and from Thailand and Vietnam in July.

