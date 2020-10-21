JR East to Move Up Last Train Times in Tokyo Area

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020> said Wednesday it will move up the departure times of the last trains of the day on 17 lines in the greater Tokyo area by up to 37 minutes starting in spring 2021.

At the same time, the first trains of the day will be moved back on five lines. The two sets of changes will affect some 20,000 passengers per weekday, according to JR East.

The move is designed to secure more time for track maintenance during the night in response to serious shortages of workers. Securing more time for track maintenance will improve the work environment.

The change also reflects the lower number of passengers at night amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first time for JR East to move up last trains uniformly since its 1987 foundation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]