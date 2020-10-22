Suga to Declare Goal for Japan to Go Carbon Neutral by 2050

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will declare a new goal for the country to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to effectively zero by 2050, government officials said Thursday.

The prime minister will lay out the carbon neutrality goal, similar to the one already set by the European Union, in his policy speech to an extraordinary session of parliament to be convened on Monday, highlighting his resolve to turn Japan into a "decarbonized society" to tackle global warming, according to the officials.

It will be Suga's first policy speech since he took office last month to succeed Shinzo Abe. The speech will be given on the first day of the parliamentary session.

On Thursday, Suga met with Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at the prime minister's office and had a discussion about Suga's policy speech. After the talks, Koizumi told reporters, "I have always sought to set the goal to achieve zero emission by 2050."

The 2015 Paris Agreement for greenhouse gas emission cuts calls for limiting the average global temperature increase to below 2 degrees Celsius from the preindustrial levels, as well as for pursuing efforts to curb the mercury rise to below 1.5 degrees.

