Lawmaker Ishizaki Offers to Leave LDP over Assault Charge

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Toru Ishizaki on Thursday offered to leave the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, following his indictment for his suspected assault of a then secretary.

"I have decided to leave the party to take responsibility" for the incident, Ishizaki, 36, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, told reporters after submitting a letter of resignation from the party to the office of the LDP secretary-general.

A local public prosecutors office in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, on Monday issued a summary indictment against Ishizaki for allegedly assaulting the male secretary.

The LDP's Niigata prefectural chapter is urging the party's headquarters in Tokyo to take strict action against Ishizaki. At a meeting of its ethics committee later on Thursday, the LDP will discuss punishment against him and what to do with his resignation letter.

Ishizaki, a native of Niigata and former bureaucrat of the Finance Ministry, won his first parliamentary seat in the 2012 Lower House election, running in the poll from a constituency in the prefecture. He is now in his third consecutive term as a Lower House member. In the latest Lower House election in October 2017, Ishizaki obtained a seat on the chamber under the proportional representation system.

