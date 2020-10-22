Japan to Allow Entry by Very Short-Term Business Travelers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is discussing plans to conditionally accept entry by business travelers who stay in the country for up to three days, government sources said Thursday.

The relaxation of the border control measures against the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to begin next month at the earliest, according to the sources.

Very short-term business travelers from some 30 countries and regions will likely be accepted, the sources said.

Japan has so far accepted entry by business travelers by concluding bilateral agreements under the principle of reciprocity. But this time, the government plans to accept entry even from countries and regions that refuse entry to Japanese travelers, according to the sources.

Accepting entry by very short-term business travelers is in line with a policy of the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to boost the number of arrivals of foreigners in Japan to help reconstruct an economy battered by the coronavirus crisis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]