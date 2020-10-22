Japan Confirms 617 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 617 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 185 in Tokyo.

The country’s death toll from the virus rose by 11 to 1,711.

Tokyo’s daily count of new coronavirus cases topped 100 for the third day in a row.

Thursday’s new cases in the Japanese capital included 84 people in their 20s and 30s, or 45 pct of the total, and 29 people aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo remained unchanged from the previous day at 24.

