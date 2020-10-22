Tokyo Confirms 185 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 185 cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday.

The daily count topped 100 for the third day in a row.

According to the metropolitan government, people in their 20s and 30s totaled 84, covering about 45 pct of the new cases, while those aged 65 or older came to 29.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital remained unchanged from the previous day at 24.

