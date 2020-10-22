Ishiba to Quit as LDP Faction Head after Defeat in Party Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Liberal Democratic Party heavyweight Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday that he will resign as head of his faction in the Japanese ruling party to take responsibility for his defeat in last month's LDP leadership election.

The 63-year-old former LDP secretary-general unveiled the decision at an extraordinary meeting of the faction, called Suigetsukai. "I couldn't live up to expectations from a lot of people, so taking responsibility for this is the step I should take," he said.

At the same time, Ishiba said that he will remain with the faction and continue supporting its member lawmakers in the next election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

At the meeting, some asked Ishiba to stay on as Suigetsukai leader. But member lawmakers eventually agreed that his successor will be selected through procedures led by former Environment Minister Ichiro Kamoshita, who serves as secretary-general of Suigetsukai.

"I'm determined to do everything I can more than ever to help all Suigetsukai members maintain their seats on the Diet," Ishiba told reporters after the meeting. Ishiba also voiced his support for Prime Minister and LDP President Yoshihide Suga, who succeeded Shinzo Abe last month, saying, "I'll make my contributions so that (the Suga administration) can do a good job for the nation and the next generation."

