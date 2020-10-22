Natural Killer Cells Made from iPS Injected into Patient in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--A team of researchers from Japan’s Chiba University and government-linked research institute Riken has transplanted natural killer T cells made from induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells into a neck cancer patient under a clinical trial, informed sources said Thursday.

This is the first clinical trial in Japan using iPS cells for cancer treatment, the sources said. An injection of NKT cells derived from iPS cells into humans is the first case in the world, they said.

The transplant was carried out at the university’s hospital on Oct. 14, according to the university.

The team created NKT cells using iPS cells made from blood from healthy individuals, injecting some 50 million of them into the patient from blood vessels connected to the cancer. “No adverse phenomenon has been confirmed,” a team source said.

The team plans to inject NKT cells into the patient every two weeks and three times in total, while checking whether the cells trigger inflammation.

