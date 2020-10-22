Shibuya Mayor Calls for Enjoying Halloween at Home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Ken Hasebe, mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, where Halloween celebrants flock every year, on Thursday called on people to enjoy the festival activities at home this year amid the coronavirus epidemic.

"Considering coronavirus risks this year, we want people to refrain from gathering on streets" on Oct. 31, Hasebe told a press conference.

The mayor encouraged people to participate instead in costume contests and other Halloween events to be held online.

The ward collaborated with private organizations including Future Design Shibuya to open the "Virtual Shibuya" online space in May. A series of Halloween events will take place there from Monday to Oct. 31.

"Through our first virtual space initiative, we hope to create a new Shibuya culture," the mayor said.

