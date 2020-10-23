Miyagi Pref. Assembly OKs Restart of Onagawa N-Plant Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural assembly of Miyagi has adopted a petition demanding the restart of the No. 2 reactor at Tohoku Electric Power Co.'s <9506> Onagawa nuclear plant in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

The petition was approved by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the assembly on Thursday.

It is now highly likely that Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai will agree to resume the operation of the reactor at the nuclear plant straddling the city of Ishinomaki and the town of Onagawa, as the governor has said he plans to respect the will of the prefectural assembly.

The city assembly of Ishinomaki and the town assembly of Onagawa have already approved the reactor's restart.

At Thursday's prefectural assembly meeting, the petition submitted by the commerce and industry association in Onagawa was approved by 35 members and disapproved by 19 members.

