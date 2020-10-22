Tokyo to Start Tourism Subsidy Program Exclusively for Residents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Thursday it will launch its own travel subsidy program.

Under the program starting Friday, Tokyoites will get subsidies of 5,000 yen per person for a one-night stay costing 6,000 yen or more at hotels and inns in the capital, the metropolitan government said.

The program can be used along with the national government’s “Go To Travel” campaign. In this case, accommodation-inclusive trips need to cost 9,000 yen or more. Amounts to be paid by users will be as low as 850 yen.

The Tokyo program will also cover 2,500 yen of costs for single-day trips. The subsidy period will end at the end of March next year unless the program’s budget of 2 billion yen runs out.

About 750 registered agencies will sell subsided travel plans over the counter and through their websites.

