Japan’s Princess Mako Turns 29

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, turned 29 on Friday.

This year, Princess Mako did not visit any rural events as the coronavirus pandemic limited her official duties involving outings.

The princess has spent days listening to online lectures delivered by experts on the effects of the pandemic and browsing related websites.

Princess Mako looked at art pieces online as president of the Japan Kogei Association and picked out artworks for prizes. As her first public outing in eight months, she visited an exhibition and attended an award ceremony in September.

The princess, who serves as honorary chairwoman of the Japan Tennis Association, received online briefing from senior association officials.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]