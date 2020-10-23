Japan, Britain Sign EPA

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss signed a bilateral economic partnership agreement in a ceremony in Tokyo on Friday.

The EPA is expected to come into effect at the beginning of next year, after the necessary parliamentary procedures are completed in both countries. The Japanese government aims to get the pact approved at an extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, to be convened on Monday.

The deal is aimed at setting up new bilateral rules on trade and commercial transactions after Britain's exit from the European Union.

Under the EPA, Britain will remove its tariffs on Japanese automobiles in 2026.

"We want to make this deal the basis for strengthening and developing Japan-Britain relations further," Motegi told a news conference.

