Court Dismisses Appeal against Onagawa Reactor Restart

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Sendai High Court upheld on Friday the rejection of a request for an injunction against the restart of the No. 2 reactor at Tohoku Electric Power Co.'s <9506> Onagawa nuclear plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

The appeal against the lower court ruling had been filed by members of civic groups and others to block the reactivation of the reactor at the nuclear plant, which straddles the city of Ishinomaki and the town of Onagawa, both in Miyagi.

In the original lawsuit, the plaintiffs demanded that the Miyagi prefectural government and the Ishinomaki city government refrain from approving the restart of the reactor, saying that an evacuation plan drawn up by the city government and others lacks effectiveness.

“The lack of effectiveness of the evacuation plan does not pose an immediate need to issue an injunction against the local governments’ approval,” Sendai High Court Presiding Judge Hisaki Kobayashi said.

Kobayashi also said that the approval cannot be judged as an act that directly causes risks to residents’ lives or bodies, rejecting the plaintiffs’ claim that it is illegal and dangerous to have an inadequate evacuation plan.

