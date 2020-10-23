Japan Panel Members Call for Promoting Recurrent Education

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Private-sector members of the Japanese government's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy presented on Friday their proposals on digitalization and regulatory reform, calling for promoting so-called recurrent education for workers, in a bid to develop various types of human resources.

At the day's meeting of the council, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed labor minister Norihisa Tamura to work out by the end of this year work regulations responding to new work styles, including teleworking and side jobs.

Suga also stressed his intent to accelerate digitalization initiatives, which he said will have "major leverage" for achieving economic growth.

The private-sector members urged the government to use digital technologies to promote drastic reform to create new flexibility in employment.

To foster human resources for regional revitalization, they requested that a policy package on work style reform be compiled within fiscal 2020 for creating an environment in which workers can develop their careers while being employed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]