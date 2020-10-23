Japan Govt to Decide on SCJ Reforms by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese science and technology policy minister Shinji Inoue indicated Friday that the government will decide on reforms of the Science Council of Japan, an affiliate of the Cabinet Office, by year-end.

During his first meeting with SCJ President Takaaki Kajita at the Cabinet Office in Tokyo, Inoue requested that the council report by year-end how it considers reforms for itself. Kajita expressed his readiness to accept the request.

After the meeting, Inoue told a news conference that he wants to make a decision on SCJ reforms by the end of the year while exchanging opinions with the council, over which he has jurisdiction.

In their meeting, Kajita told Inoue of his intention to attach importance to resolving the issue of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's controversial refusal to appoint six scholars recommended by the council to be new members.

Inoue did not give a reason for the rejection, saying he has no right to appoint SCJ members.

