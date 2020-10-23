Japan to Sort Out Opinions over Fukushima Water Release Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will sort out opinions collected from local governments and the public to use in determining the next course of action regarding its plan to release treated radioactive water at the stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean, it was learned Friday.

The government held a meeting of state ministers of related ministries and agencies, headed by industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama, the same day to discuss the plan.

The government has conducted a total of seven hearings since April from local governments and fisheries organizations, as well as collected opinions from the public in writing.

It plans to dilute the treated radioactive water at the plant, operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501>, and discharge it into the ocean around Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

At a news conference the same day, Kajiyama suggested that the government will carefully consider when to convene a meeting of related ministers to finalize the water release plan. "We want to draw a conclusion at an appropriate timing after conducting studies on the basis of today's discussions," he said.

