Suga Determined to Hold Tokyo Games as Planned

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed his strong determination on Friday to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in July-September next year, as currently scheduled.

At a meeting of the government's Headquarters for the Promotion of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Suga said he wants to hold the Tokyo Games "as a testament to humanity's victory over the novel coronavirus."

Suga, chief of the headquarters, also expressed hope that the Tokyo Games will showcase to the world the reconstruction of areas afflicted by the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami.

It was the first meeting of the panel since Suga took office last month, and all ministers of his cabinet took part in the latest meeting.

At the meeting, Suga stressed the need to take "effective measures" against the coronavirus for athletes, spectators and other people related to the Tokyo Games.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]