Japan to Solicit Applications for Astronauts for Lunar Project

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan will solicit applications from its citizens to become astronauts for possible participation in the U.S.-led international lunar exploration project, science minister Koichi Hagiuda said Friday.

The astronauts selected could be the first Japanese to land on the moon.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, will start accepting applications around autumn next year to recruit astronauts for the first time in 13 years.

Japan last hired new astronauts in 2008, when Kimiya Yui, 50, and two others were selected.

JAXA now plans to solicit applications for astronauts roughly once every five years.

