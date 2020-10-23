Japan Confirms 748 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 748 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 186 in Tokyo.

The country’s coronavirus death toll rose by 12 to 1,723.

Tokyo’s daily count of new coronavirus cases exceeded 100 for the fourth consecutive day.

In the Japanese capital, people in their 20s made the largest group of new cases, at 50, followed by 36 in their 40s and 28 in their 30s. There were 32 new cases in people aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients came to 23, down by one from the previous day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]