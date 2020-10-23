Tokyo Confirms 186 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday it confirmed 186 new cases of coronavirus infection the same day.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 100 for the fourth consecutive day.

People in their 20s made the largest group of new cases, at 50, followed by 36 in their 40s and 28 in their 30s. Infections of people aged 65 or older stood at 32.

The number of severely ill patients came to 23, down by one from the previous day.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]