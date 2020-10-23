Japan to Take More Time on N-Plant Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has given up on formalizing a plan this month to release treated radioactive water from the stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the ocean, informed sources said Friday.

The government had planned to hold a ministerial meeting on Tuesday to adopt the plan to release the treated water from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> plant into the ocean.

The sources said that the government concluded that it needs to take more time to consider the move, as many people are still concerned about its safety and reputational damage.

The treated water contains tritium, a radioactive substance that cannot be removed with existing technology.

Speaking at a press conference, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said that the government will not adopt the release plan on Tuesday.

