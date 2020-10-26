Chinese Boats Increasing in Japanese Fishing Area

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of Chinese boats allegedly fishing flying squid illegally has been increasing rapidly in Japan's exclusive economic zone off the Noto Peninsula in the central prefecture of Ishikawa.

In the first nine months of this year, 2,586 Chinese fishing boats received warnings from the Fisheries Agency to leave the Yamatotai area in the Sea of Japan, nearly four times from a year before.

Yamatotai is known as a plentiful fishing area for flying squid and snow crabs where illegal operations by foreign fishing boats have frequently happened.

In October last year, a North Korean fishing boat sank after a collision with a Fisheries Agency patrol ship.

This year, only a few North Korean fishing boats have been found around the area.

