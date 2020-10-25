Japan Cruise Ships Resuming Domestic Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese cruise ships are resuming their domestic operations after long service suspensions caused by the novel coronavirus crisis.

The Nippon Maru cruise ship operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines Ltd. departed the port of Niihama in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, on Sunday and will arrive at the port of Sasebo in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, the following day.

It is the first time for a cruise ship carrying passengers to go into service since February.

The Asuka II cruise ship operated by NYK Cruises Co. will also resume services from November.

Cruise ship operators are putting efforts into infection prevention measures to ensure safe travels, while the transport ministry is planning to financially support port facilities' infection control efforts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]