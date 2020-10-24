Swimming Venue for Tokyo Games Unveiled

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Saturday held an unveiling ceremony for a swimming facility to be used for next year's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Tokyo Aquatics Center in the Japanese capital's Koto Ward will host the summer games' swimming, diving and artistic swimming events.

"We built a facility offering a world-class competition environment that would be considered satisfactory" by athletes and others, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said at the ceremony. "We hope we can beat the novel coronavirus and guide the games to success."

After a tape-cutting ceremony attended by Koike and Seiko Hashimoto, minister for the Tokyo Games, athletes, including Rikako Ikee, who resumed competitive swimming after a battle with leukemia, and artistic swimmers Yukiko Inui and Megumu Yoshida, tried out the new pool.

The new facility is four stories tall and has one underground floor, with a total floor space of around 65,500 square meters. Equipped with a 50-meter-long pool and a separate pool for diving events, the venue will have seats for some 15,000 spectators at the time of the Tokyo Games.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]