Japan Ruling Bloc Members Seek Pre-Election Spending Spree

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Members of Japan’s ruling bloc are increasingly demanding a boost of fiscal spending, apparently as a snap election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan’s parliament, looms.

Some in the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, are seeking to implement fresh cash handout schemes under the government’s third supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 or under the regular budget for fiscal 2021.

Political observers say such moves are intended to appeal to voters ahead of a possible dissolution of the Lower House early next year.

Yuzuru Takeuchi, Komeito’s policy chief, met with Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Oct. 6 to propose the establishment of a benefit money program for those preparing to apply for universities or jobs. The proposed scheme calls for distributing 20,000 yen per person to third-year high school students and high school graduates preparing for university admission exams or looking for jobs, to help households struggling with the prolonged effects of the novel coronavirus crisis.

The benefit amount is said to be based on the fee for the unified university entrance examination.

