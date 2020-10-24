Japan Confirms 731 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 731 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 203 in Tokyo.

The country's coronavirus death toll rose by four to 1,727.

Tokyo's daily count of new coronavirus cases exceeded 200 for the first time in a week.

In the Japanese capital, people in their 20s made up the largest group of the new cases, totaling 61, followed by 40 people in their 30s. Newly infected people aged 65 or older came to 26.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo stood at 25, up by two from the previous day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]