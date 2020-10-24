Rally Held to Seek Japanese Abductees' Return from N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--A gathering calling for the immediate return of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago was held in Tokyo on Saturday.

A farewell ceremony for Shigeru Yokota, the father of Megumi Yokota, who was kidnapped by the reclusive nation in 1977 at the age of 13, was also held at the same venue. Shigeru passed away in June at the age of 87.

Some 800 people, including Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, attended the gathering, which had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Many of the parents waiting for their abducted sons and daughters to return home are fighting on the front lines despite their old age," Megumi's brother, Takuya, 52, said. "There is no time left."

Takuya serves as secretary-general of the Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea.

