Tokyo’s Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Top 30,000

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases reported in Tokyo surpassed 30,000 on Sunday, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The number of new infection cases confirmed in the Japanese capital on Sunday stood at 124, pushing up the cumulative total to 30,033.

People in their 30s made up the largest group of the new cases, totaling 31, followed by 30 people in their 20s. The number of severely ill patients stood at 28, up by three from the previous day.

Across Japan, 495 new infection cases were confirmed on Sunday. The country’s coronavirus death toll rose by six.

The northeastern Japan prefecture of Miyagi reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, a record-high daily count for the prefecture. All of the new patients are foreign national students of a vocational school in Sendai, the capital of Miyagi.

