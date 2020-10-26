Incumbent Okayama Governor Wins 3rd Term

Newsfrom Japan

Okayama, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Incumbent Okayama Governor Ryuta Ibaragi, 54, won his third term in office in a gubernatorial election in the western Japan prefecture on Sunday.

Ibaragi, an independent backed by the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito and also by the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, beat Hisaki Moriwaki, 57, an independent rookie who has served as a member of the Okayama prefectural assembly and was backed by the Japanese Communist Party.

Voter turnout stood at 33.68 pct, an all-time low.

Ibaragi drew support from a wide spectrum of voters during his campaign by highlighting achievements he made during the two terms as governor, including those in responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to rebuild the prefecture from the devastation of the July 2018 heavy rain disaster.

