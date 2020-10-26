Extra Session of Japan's Parliament Convened

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, was called into an extraordinary session on Monday, the first opportunity for full-fledged Diet debates since Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office in September.

Suga is expected to express his cabinet's stance of promoting regulatory reforms, for example, by breaking away from vertically segmented administrative systems.

The opposition camp is poised to grill the administration over Suga's controversial refusal to appoint six of the 105 nominees recommended by the Science Council of Japan, a state-funded body, as its new members.

Also, the government's response to the new coronavirus epidemic is likely to come up for debate.

At a party meeting on Monday, Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, expressed his enthusiasm for the extraordinary Diet session, while noting that the current term for members of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, will expire in less than a year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]