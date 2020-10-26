Bear Sightings in Japan Highest in 5 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Bears were spotted 13,670 times in Japan in April-September, marking the highest figure in the past five years, it was reported at a government meeting on Monday.

Amid a spate of reports of bear attacks on humans across the country, the meeting brought together section chief-level officials of related government ministries and agencies, including the Environment Ministry, the National Police Agency and the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry.

Participants agreed to call on local governments to build communication mechanisms with local police, hunting clubs and others in advance, so that they can respond quickly if they receive reports of bear sightings.

The annual liaison meeting had previously been held among working-level officials dealing with the issue. But the government gathered section chief-level officials this year as damage from bears is worsening.

The number of bear attacks resulting in injury in April-September stood at 80 on a preliminary basis, leaving 86 people injured, it was also reported at the meeting.

