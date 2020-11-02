Japan Maritime SDF Using YouTube for Recruitment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force is taking to YouTube for recruitment efforts amid a shortage of members.

MSDF staff are posting videos on the force's official YouTube account, seeking to show the duties executed by its members.

"It is an innovative idea that breaks down the SDF's stiff image, and I hope young people watch it," a senior MSDF official said.

As of the end of March, only 92 pct of the SDF's 247,154 posts were filled.

The novel coronavirus epidemic has forced the SDF to cancel events at bases and recruitment activities aimed at young people, such as tours of warships.

