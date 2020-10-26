Japanese Agency Seeks Continued Surveillance for Aum-Linked Groups

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Public Security Intelligence Agency requested Monday an extension of the surveillance period for three groups deriving from the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult.

The agency filed the request with the Public Security Examination Commission, as the current surveillance period expires in January 2021.

The three groups are Aleph, which is Aum’s successor organization, “Hikari no Wa,” which is a splinter group of Aleph, and another group separated from Aleph in 2015, called “Yamada-ra no Shudan,” which mainly consists of female members.

The request for an extension is the first since former Aum leader Chizuo Matsumoto, then 63, and other senior members of the cult were executed in July 2018 over a series of crimes, including a deadly sarin nerve gas attack on Tokyo’s subway system in 1995.

The extension of the surveillance period will allow authorities to conduct on-site inspections of the groups’ facilities for three more years.

