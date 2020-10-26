Japan’s Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Up 4,008 in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases reported in Japan, including infections among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 97,930 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 4,008 from a week before.

The cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose by 45 to 1,733.

By prefecture, Tokyo saw the biggest number of cumulative infection cases, at 30,033, up by 1,065, followed by Osaka, at 12,046, up by 532, and Kanagawa, at 8,369, up by 427.

The death toll was highest in Tokyo, at 447, up by 11, followed by Osaka, at 234, up by seven, and Kanagawa, at 163, up by nine.

