Japan Vows Not to Sign U.N. Nuclear Ban Treaty

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government reiterated Monday that it has no plans to sign the U.N. treaty to ban nuclear weapons, which will take effect in January 2021.

The U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons "is different from our approach," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.

There is no change in the government's stance of not signing the treaty, he said.

Kato said there are doubts about whether the treaty has gained enough support not only from nuclear states but also from nonnuclear states.

"We need to pursue nuclear disarmament steadily and realistically while dealing appropriately with security threats," Kato said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]