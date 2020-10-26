“Demon Slayer” Film Reaches 10 B. Yen Fastest Ever in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The animated movie “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” became the fastest film in Japan to reach 10 billion yen in box-office revenue, its distributors said Monday.

The film, based on the smash-hit Japanese manga series “Demon Slayer,” had about 10.7 billion yen in box-office revenue in the first 10 days of its Oct. 16 premiere, Toho Co. <9602> and Aniplex Inc. said.

