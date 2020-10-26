Japan Confirms 410 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 410 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday.

The country's cumulative death toll from the virus grew by eight from the previous day to 1,741, with the new fatalities including three in Tokyo and two in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of the Japanese capital.

Tokyo recorded 102 new infection cases, with its daily count topping 100 for the seventh consecutive day. The daily number for a Monday reached three digits for the first time since Aug. 31, when it stood at 100. A relatively small number of coronavirus tests are conducted at the start of a working week.

In Tokyo, people in their 20s formed the largest group of new cases on Monday, at 27, followed by 22 in their 30s and 20 in their 40s, while people aged 65 or over accounted for 13, according to the metropolitan government. The number of severely ill patients rose by one from Sunday to 29.

Hokkaido confirmed 50 new cases, including a record daily high of 46 in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost prefecture. In the city, new infection clusters occurred at two locations, including an eating and drinking establishment in the Susukino nightlife district, according to the Sapporo municipal government.

